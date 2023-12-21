(KTLA) – For the first time in five years, In-N-Out has added new items to its menu.

Earlier this week, the California-based chain announced that Lite Pink Lemonade and Cherry Coke are now available at restaurants, effectively making them the first new menu items since 2018.

“We are so excited to share two new options on our beverage menu that we think you are going to love!” reads a post shared to In-N-Out’s social media pages.

The new lemonade — a lower-calorie version of its classic pink lemonade — is made with lemon juice and is sweetened with stevia leaves and monk fruit. Cherry Coke, meanwhile, takes its place among other Coca-Cola-owned offerings including classic Coke, Minute Maid zero-sugar lemonade and Barq’s root beers.

In-N-Out last augmented its menu with a new item in 2018, when hot cocoa was introduced. Restaurants have also been known to provide free hot cocoa to children 12 and under on rainy or snowy days, depending on the location.

In-N-Out Burger opened in 1948 as a tiny stand in Baldwin Park, California. Harry and Esther Snyder, the company’s founders, are credited with inventing the world’s first drive-thru with a two-way speaker box that same year.

The restaurants were only found in the Los Angeles area until the ’90s, when the company slowly began expanding its footprint in other regions across California and Southwestern states. As of 2023, In-N-Out operates 400 locations in the West and Southwest regions of the country. There are also plans to expand eastward, with a corporate office opening in Tennessee by 2026.