The latest Israel-Palestinian war is reverberating around the world as foreign governments try to determine how many of their citizens are dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home.
Numerous countries also offered to play a role in mediating an end to the fighting, which already has killed at least 1,600 people. The death toll was expected to grow as Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and blockaded the densely populated Palestinian territory. The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to the country’s streets for the first time in decades.