The latest Israel-Palestinian war is reverberating around the world as foreign governments try to determine how many of their citizens are dead, missing or in need of medical help or flights home.

Israelis inspect a damaged residential building after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

Destruction made by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip is seen in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip from the air. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

ADDS NAME OF THE MOSQUE -The rubble of the Sousi Mosque, destroyed in an Israeli airstrike, is seen at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Israel’s military battled to drive Hamas fighters out of southern towns and seal its borders Monday as it pounded the Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

A woman cries during the funeral of Israeli Col. Roi Levy at the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. Col. Roi Levy was killed after Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns. Israel’s vaunted military and intelligence apparatus was caught completely off guard, bringing heavy battles to its streets for the first time in decades. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike Jebaliya refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramez Mahmoud )

Palestinians isit by the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The strike killed dozens of people.(AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Israeli soldiers take position near the Israeli Gaza border, southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations, killing hundreds and taking captives. Palestinian health officials reported scores of deaths from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. (AP Photo/Oren Ziv)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men inspect a damaged road after it was hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Beitar Illit, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated with the colors of Israel after a demonstration in a show of support for Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023 in Paris, two days after Hamas fighters launched an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel which killed more than 700 people. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy, in Kensingston, London, as the death toll rises amid ongoing violence in Israel and Gaza following the attack by Hamas, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Destroyed cars are seen at the rave party site near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies of people killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli soldiers drive by the rave party site, where scores were killed, near the Kibbutz Re’im, close to the Gaza Strip border fence, on Tuesday, Oct.10, 2023. Israel’s rescue service Zaka said paramedics had recovered at least 260 bodies of people attending the party who were killed in a surprise attack by Hamas militants Saturday. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a building after it was struck by an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Rally-goers in support of Israel seen waving Israeli flags in Beverly Hills on Oct. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

FILE – People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Yousef Masoud, File)

Palestinians ride on an Israeli military vehicle taken by an army base overrun by Hamas militants near the Gaza Strip fence, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash)

Police officers evacuate a woman and a child from a site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The rockets were fired as Hamas announced a new operation against Israel. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Israeli soldiers head south near Ashkelon, Israel, on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip infiltrated Saturday into southern Israel and fired thousands of rockets into the country while Israel began striking targets in Gaza in response. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank at the Gaza Strip fence east of Khan Younis southern Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday, firing thousands of rockets as dozens of Hamas fighters infiltrated the heavily fortified border in several locations by air, land, and sea and catching the country off-guard on a major holiday. (AP Photo/Hassan Eslaiah)

FILE – Fire and smoke rise following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)

This image from video provided by South First Responders shows charred and damaged cars along a desert road after an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)

In this image from video provided by South First Responders, a man holding a weapon grabs another man next to a car during an attack by Hamas militants at the Tribe of Nova Trance music festival near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (South First Responders via AP)

In this image from video obtained by the AP, Avinatan Or, second left, and his partner, Noa Argamani, not pictured, are seized by members of the Hamas militant group during an incursion into Israel on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli media reported that the couple had been attending a dance music festival in the desert when militants overran the area. The writing in Arabic at left in the video posted on social media reads, “Our guys have done their duty” (AP Photo)

The White House is lit in blue and white, the colors of the Israeli flag, to underscore U.S. solidarity with Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Palestinians walk amid the rubble following Israeli airstrikes that razed swaths of a neighborhood in Gaza City, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Israel launched heavy retaliatory airstrikes on the enclave, killing hundreds of Palestinians. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

An Israeli soldier holds a dog in kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli soldiers take positions near kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli soldiers carry the body of a person killed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Kfar Azza on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Hamas militants overran Kfar Azza on Saturday, where many Israelis were killed and taken captive. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Israeli tanks are seen near the border with Lebanon on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Gil Eliyahu)

Rockets are fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Israel has launched intense airstrikes in Gaza after the territory’s militant rulers carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 900 people and taking captives. Hundreds of Palestinians have been killed in the airstrikes. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

An Israeli firefighter kneels to recompose after he and his colleagues extinguished cars set on fire by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip in Ashkelon, Israel, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Hezbollah supporters carry the coffins of the two Hezbollah fighters who were killed by Israeli shelling, during their funeral procession in Kherbet Selem village, south Lebanon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The Iran-backed group Monday night announced that three militants died following heavy Israeli shelling in border towns across southern Lebanon. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Mourners react during the funeral of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen, in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Nahal Neta, son of Adrienne Neta, 66, holds a photo of the nurse living in Kibbitz Be’eri missing since a Hamas surprise attack on the Gaza border, after a news conference by U.S. citizens whose relatives are missing, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

Mourners gather as the body of Israeli soldier Benjamin Loeb, a dual Israeli-French citizen is lowered into the grave during his funeral in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Loeb was killed on Saturday as the militant Hamas rulers of the Gaza Strip carried out an unprecedented, multi-front attack on Israel. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Numerous countries also offered to play a role in mediating an end to the fighting, which already has killed at least 1,600 people. The death toll was expected to grow as Israel pummeled the Gaza Strip with airstrikes and blockaded the densely populated Palestinian territory. The war began after Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday, bringing gun battles to the country’s streets for the first time in decades.