It’s almost time to fall back an hour: Here’s when daylight saving time ends

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore puts a clock hand onto a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The biannual time change is almost upon us once more, as daylight saving is weeks away from coming to an end for 2021.

With daylight standard time resuming as it does each first Sunday of November, most of the U.S. will have to turn their clocks back an hour beginning 2 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Meanwhile, states and territories that don’t observe daylight saving time — including most of Arizona, along with Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands — won’t have to do anything.

Still, the time change impacts most of America, and many consider “falling back” and “springing forward” a nuisance.

But beyond that, research has linked a host of health-related issues to daylight saving time — everything from sleep loss, to heart problems and even a brief surge in the number of car crashes, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. initially enacted daylight saving time more than a century ago to help save energy, and Congress extended the period it was observed — from six to eight months — back in 2015.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators unveiled the latest piece of legislation to make daylight saving time permanent.

Under the Sunshine Protection Act, the November time change would be entirely eliminated and clocks would not need to be moved forward or back at all.

“Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans’ health and our economy,” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, said in a news release announcing the legislation. “Making Daylight Saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months when we need it most.”

Additionally, ending the time change has been associated with a host of benefits, including reducing cardiac issues, stroke, seasonal depression and childhood obesity, according to the release.

However, no action has been taken on the bill since it was referred to the Senate’s Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation back in March. It’s unclear when, or even if, that will happen during this congressional session.

More than a dozen states have already approved their own laws, resolutions or voter initiatives to keep year-round DST, including California back in 2018. However, states can’t formally take action on the issue before Congress.

So until that happens, the twice yearly clock changes won’t be a thing of the past.

Looking ahead, daylight saving time will begin next year on March 13.