‘It’s not fair’: Man photographed in Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot erupts at judge in court hearing call from jail

An Arkansas man photographed sitting at a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office lashed out at a judge during a virtual court hearing that it wasn’t “fair” for him to remain jailed.

Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on January 6, 2021. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Barnett, 60, called in from jail for Thursday’s hearing, according to KTLA sister station KNWA/KFTA in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

U.S. District Court Judge Christopher R. Cooper suggested a continuance until May 4, something that elicited an objection from Barnett.

“I’ve been here a long time … another month … It’s not fair,” Barnett could be heard telling the court about the suggested May date. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled.

At that point, the status conference was paused so Barnett could talk with his attorneys about the new court date.

After a few minutes, Cooper went back on the record and confirmed the next status conference for May 4.

Meanwhile, Barnett’s attorneys can make a bail application on behalf of their client and a hearing would be scheduled for that. Barnett was represented by the law firm of Metcalf & Metcalf, and the McBride law firm, replacing his previous attorney Anthony Siano.

Richard Barnett holds a piece of mail as he sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi after protestors breached the US Capitol. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Barnett was among supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors in February said Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictment. The charges included: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a certain room in the Capitol building; disorderly/disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weaponParading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Barnett had already been indicted on three federal charges earlier in January, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and theft of public money, property, or records.