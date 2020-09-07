Jelly Belly founder is giving away candy factory in nationwide treasure hunt for golden tickets

The creator of Jelly Belly David Klein says he is launching a series of “treasure hunts” for golden tickets across the country, giving away cash prizes and a candy factory.

Those who wish to participate will need pay nearly $50 to receive their state’s riddle to find the hidden golden ticket with a special code on it. Winners will receive $5,000, according to the game’s website.

“We’ve already hidden quite a few of them, Klein said in a video announcing the game. “We’re going to hiding them in every state across the country.”

All players will then be eligible to join the “ultimate treasure hunt.”

“We’re gonna have the ultimate treasure hunt where the winner will be receiving a key — a key to one of our candy factories,” said Klein, who is known as “The Candyman.”

Each treasure hunt game will have a location and start date.

“We’re looking for you, Charlie, out there, ” Klein said in a nod to “Willy Wonka.”