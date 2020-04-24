Joe Biden campaign rejects $2,800 donation from disgraced comedian Louis C.K.

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The 2020 presidential campaign for former Vice President Joe Biden has returned a $2,800 donation from disgraced comedian Louis C.K., a Biden campaign official confirmed to The Times on Thursday.

C.K., who has acknowledged and apologized for sexually harassing five women, made the donation early last month as Biden was picking up steam in the primary elections.

No additional information was given about the Biden campaign’s decision. And C.K. did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

In November 2017, C.K. was one of the first offenders swept up in the #MeToo movement when multiple women claimed in a New York Times investigation that the comic had masturbated in front of them.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.