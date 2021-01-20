Joe Biden takes over @POTUS Twitter account

Now it’s really official.

Moments after swearing in as the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden crossed another important milestone in the democratic transfer of power: He took over the @POTUS Twitter account.

Barack Obama was the first posting president on the @POTUS account. His administration handed over the keys in 2016, and today, control of the account went back to the Democratic Party.

The only tweet so far is from Jan. 15, tweeted when the account handle was still @PresElectBiden.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face. That's why today, I am heading to the Oval Office to get right to work delivering bold action and immediate relief for American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2021