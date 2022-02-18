Joe Rogan, other Spotify podcast hosts briefly off the air due to power outage

Joe Rogan speaks at the weigh in before a UFC on FOX 5 event in Seattle, on Dec. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

Popular Spotify podcasts including “The Joe Rogan Experience” were off the air for nearly an hour Friday morning, fueling speculation from fans that the controversial host had been blocked from the streaming service.

In fact, a power outage was the reason why “The Joe Rogan Experience” and several other popular shows, including science and pop culture podcast “Dope Labs” and news podcast “The Journal,” went dark.

People began reporting outages on Spotify around 8:45 a.m., according to Downdetector, the online platform that tracks various websites and services. Power was restored by 9:40 a.m., Spotify said.

“The various shows are back-up following a brief technical issue,” Spotify said in a statement. The outage affected U.S. users as well as parts of Europe.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.