‘Joints for Jabs’: Washington state allowing marijuana giveaways to encourage COVID vaccinations

Pre-rolled joints are displayed on April 20, 2018 in San Francisco, California.(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Washington state is allowing marijuana giveaways in an effort to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, officials announced Monday.

As part of an effort dubbed “Joints for Jabs,” the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board says it’s temporarily letting licensed cannabis retailers to give one pre-rolled joint to each adult who gets vaccinated against the deadly virus at on-site clinic.

State officials said the announcement came after they got multiple requests from cannabis retailers to support vaccination efforts with promotions.

The state previously also allowed businesses to offer free alcoholic beverages to customers with proof of vaccination.

Washington state’s push to boost vaccinations joins a variety of incentives set up throughout the country to get people to take the jab.

In California, the state set up a $116.5 million lottery, with vaccinated residents eligible to win cash prizes of $50,000 or $1.5 million each.

Los Angeles County has also been giving out gift cards and Dodgers and LAFC season tickets.

The Biden administration has also partnered with multiple public and private-sector partnerships to offer incentives for Americans to get vaccinated.

One of them is with Anheuser-Busch, which says it will “buy Americans 21+ a round of beer” once Biden’s vaccine goal is met.