Kamala Harris running as vice president has Trump bashing California again

US President Donald Trump answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 12, 2020. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Early Wednesday, the morning after Joe Biden asked Kamala Harris to run as his vice president, Republicans blasted her as “A California Progressive Radical.”

Hours later, the Trump campaign slammed the first-term U.S. senator from the nation’s most populous state as “a California Radical who Completes the Left-Wing Takeover of Joe Biden.”

For President Trump and his followers, the fiery rhetoric has become almost reflexive, part of a larger political war against the Democratic-led state that includes pitched legal battles over environmental regulations, immigration policies, healthcare programs and access to voting.

The initial Republican attempts to hit Harris have been contradictory, on one hand labeling her a “phony” who lacks conviction, and on the other a tool of “radicals on the left,” suggesting she is a zealous ideologue.’’

Read the full story on LATimes.com.