Kentucky lawmaker says ‘rioting’ needs new legal definition after state rep. charged

State Rep. Attica Scott speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

A state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.

News outlets report Rep. Lisa Willner said she plans to file a new bill request Monday that would redefine the term.

Scott is Kentucky’s only Black woman representative.

She calls the charges against her “ludicrous.”

She was charged Thursday night with first-degree rioting, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse.

Scott says officers surrounded her and her daughter as they walked to a church.