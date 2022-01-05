KFC launching plant-based fried chicken nationwide

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KFC locations across the U.S. will begin offering Beyond fried chicken starting Monday, the fast food giant announced.

The plant-based fried chicken, which was developed by Beyond Meat, will only be available for a limited time, while supplies last.

Customers will be able to get the new menu item as a combo meal with fries, a medium drink and dipping sauce, or à la carte in six or 12-piece orders. Prices will start at $6.99. 

“It’s packed with delicious flavor and the juicy satisfaction that you’d expect from KFC’s iconic fried chicken but in a plant-based option that’s still finger lickin’ good,” KFC said in a news release.

The chicken is plant-based but was “not prepared in vegan/vegetarian manner,” the news release says.

KFC says it was the first national fast food chain to offer plant-based chicken when it tested the Beyond fried chicken in 2019 in Atlanta and then later expanded to other locations in Nashville, Charlotte and California as a part of a limited-run test in 2020.

In Southern California, the plant-based chicken sold out in just one week, according to KFC.

“We couldn’t be prouder to partner with KFC to offer a best-in-class product that not only delivers the delicious experience consumers expect from this iconic chain, but also provides the added benefits of plant-based meat,” Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.

Customers will be able to order the new menu item through KFC’s app and select the quick pick-up option to skip the line.

Plant-based proteins have grown in popularity in recent years, with several restaurants introducing vegan-friendly options.

Chipotle this week announced it will have a plant-based chorizo available for a limited time at U.S. locations.

In November last year, McDonald’s started offering the McPlant, a plant-based burger in El Segundo and Manhattan Beach. The two Los Angeles County restaurants were among eight U.S. locations that offered the McPlant for a limited time as part of a test launch.

In 2019, Burger King started serving the Impossible Whopper, which also featured a meatless patty.

U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods increased 27% in 2020, bringing the total plant-based market value to $7 billion, according to data from the Plant Based Foods Association and the Good Food Institute.

Plant-based meat in particular saw major growth, with sales growing 45% in 2020, according to the data.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News