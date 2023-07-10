A recently released video shows children among the victims who were held at gunpoint during a toy store robbery in Arizona.

The incident occurred at a store on Brown Road in Mesa on April 16, but video of the armed robbery was just released Friday.

Images of a toy store robbery in Arizona was released on July 7, 2023. (Silent Witness)

A man holding a handgun is seen directing customers, including several children, to stand in a corner of the store.

Another customer walked in as the suspect was demanding cash from an employee at the counter.

The gunman directed the new customer to stand in the corner with the other victims and completed the robbery.

Investigators believe the robber, described in a news release as a man in his mid to late 20s, left the store with about $800.

Police are still searching for the suspect.