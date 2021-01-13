Klete Keller, Olympic gold medalist and ex-USC swimmer, charged in connection with Capitol riot

Klete Keller prepares to compete in the semifinal of the 200 meter freestyle during the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials on June 30, 2008 at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.

Video of the insurrection appears to show a bearded, 6-foot-6-inch Keller inside the Capitol rotunda Wednesday. He appears to be wearing an Olympic team jacket with “USA” printed on the back and sleeves.

According to the New York Times, several former teammates and coaches recognized Keller in the footage, and few were surprised by his presence at the riot. His now-deleted social media accounts included pro-Trump messages.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 while lawmakers met to formalize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4×200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free.

In a statement Wednesday Sarah Hirshland, the CEO of the U.S. Olympics, condemned the violence at the Capitol and said the rioters “do not represent the values of the United States of America or of Team USA.”

She said Team USA athletes “are held to a very high standard” and “what happened in Washington D.C. was a case where that standard was clearly not met.”

Messages seeking comment left with Keller and his sister, former Olympic swimmer Kalyn Keller, were not immediately returned.

This is from the criminal complaint against Klete Keller. He was difficult to miss in the crowd at the Capitol thanks to his height (6-6) and U.S. Olympic team jacket. pic.twitter.com/jh9tRQBoYE — Nathan Fenno (@nathanfenno) January 13, 2021