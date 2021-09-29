Klete Keller, Olympic gold medalist and ex-USC swimmer, pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge

Klete Keller prepares to compete in the semifinal of the 200 meter freestyle during the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials on June 30, 2008 at the Qwest Center in Omaha, Nebraska. (Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Klete Keller, the five-time Olympic swimming medalist from USC, agreed to a plea bargain Wednesday after facing seven federal charges for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington, Keller pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding and will cooperate with prosecutors.

“At the time, I acted to affect the government by stopping or delaying the Congressional proceeding, and, in fact, did so,” Keller wrote in a statement of offense. “I accomplished this by intimidating or coercing government personnel who were participating in or supporting the Congressional proceeding.”

Though the count carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, federal sentencing guidelines for an offense charged at this level call for 21 to 27 months in prison. No date for sentencing has been set.

