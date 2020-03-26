Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts to healthcare workers — and a sweet deal for all customers amid coronavirus crisis

Krispy Kreme doughnuts are seen in this file photo. (Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Krispy Kreme wants to bring a little spark of joy to people during this difficult time while also expressing a sweet thank you to healthcare workers who are on the front-lines of the coronavirus crisis — and they’re trying to do both with free doughnuts.

The nationwide chain will begin offering free dozens of its popular original glazed doughnuts to the members of the medical community starting Mondays on March 30, which coincides with National Doctors’ Day, Krispy Kreme announced Wednesday.

The promotion will run every Monday through National Nurses Week, which is May 6-12.

To get the deal, healthcare workers simply need to go to a Krispy Kreme drive-thru, flash their employer badge and order.

For the entire doughnut-loving community, the national chain is offering a buy one, get one deal.

Starting March 28, and available on Saturdays, customers who buy at least a dozen original glazed doughnuts will get a second dozen of original glazed on the house.

The company is urging customers to spread joy by giving their neighbors the free dozen — and they’re even including a special-smiley face doughnut as part of the “Be Sweet Dozen.”

“At Krispy Kreme, we love bringing smiles to others, especially those who need them the most,” the company’s announcement stated.

To ensure social distancing measuring are observes, the free doughnuts will be “securely sealed and bagged individually,” according to the company. They will even include distractions for contactless drop-off.

Most Krispy Kreme stores and drive-thrus in the U.S. remain open for pick-up orders, and delivery is available within 10 miles of participating locations.

For the latest information on store operations and hours, the company urges customers to check out its shop locator.

