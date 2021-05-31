Kroger offering $1 million payouts, free groceries to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

The parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less is offering people a chance to win $1 million and one-year supplies of free groceries to incentivize more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Kroger announced that people who get their vaccine from one of its pharmacies could win one of five $1 million payouts and 50 could win free groceries for a year.

The effort is part of a collaboration with the Biden Administration to push Americans to get vaccinated and meet the goal of having at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by July 4, according to the company.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” Kroger’s chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement.

Several Ralphs pharmacies are offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. A list of locations can be found here once a zip code is entered.

As of last week, Kroger Health had distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines nationwide.

Kroger isn’t the only company offering cash prizes as an incentive to get vaccinated.

Trader Joe’s, Instacart and Dollar General are all using financial incentives to encourage their workers to get vaccinated.

Also, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that two million people who begin their COVID-19 vaccinations will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card. Californians could choose whether they want a Virtual Prepaid Card or a grocery gift card from Kroger or Albertsons.

That’s in addition to up to $116.5 million in total prizes up for grabs under the state’s “Vax For The Win” vaccine incentive program.

Newsom said California has the biggest incentive program in the country.

Los Angeles County is also offering $75 Target gift cards to people getting the jab at the Northgate Market until 4 p.m. Monday.

Get your first vaccine at select sites this weekend and receive a $75 gift card from Target. Available until supplies last. Must be unvaccinated and at least 18 years old to participate. pic.twitter.com/EfeIqJmvxQ — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 29, 2021