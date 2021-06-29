In this Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol Police officers hold off rioters loyal to President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

It was better than a mug shot.

A video of rioters pouring out the door after breaching the nation’s Capitol in January was all it took for colleagues at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services to say they’d spotted one of their managers.

Acting on that tip from a co-worker, the FBI built a criminal case against Lois Lynn McNicoll, 69, of San Clemente on federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

News footage appears to show the veteran county employee leaving the Capitol along with a line of jubilant protesters after the violent takeover on Jan. 6, which saw dozens of police officers injured and left five people dead. More than 532 people have been charged with a slew of federal crimes.

