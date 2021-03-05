L.A. County won’t expand program to shelter homeless people in hotels, citing concerns about the budget

Project Roomkey participant Genia Hope, 52, right, shown in July, is elated with her new room at a hotel in Whittier. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Citing concerns about the budget, Los Angeles County officials said they don’t plan to expand the number of hotels they’re renting to shelter homeless people who are at risk of contracting COVID-19.

As of late last month, the county was renting 12 hotels with 1,350 rooms through a program known as Project Roomkey, according to a county report on the program released this week. It plans to keep 11 of those 12 sites open through September, at the latest.

The majority of these sites were slated to close by March, but a change in how the federal government reimburses the costs associated with the hotels meant the county could keep them open longer. Under the Trump administration, the federal government reimbursed 75% of the costs; the Biden administration has raised that to 100% through September.

The change, though, still left municipalities looking for cash to front the cost of using the hotels while waiting to get reimbursed by the federal government.

