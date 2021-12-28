L.A. woman taken into custody after allegedly hitting, spitting on another passenger on Delta flight to Atlanta

A Los Angeles woman was taken into custody after she allegedly hit and spit on another passenger on a Delta flight last week.

The caught-on-video brawl aboard the plane happened on Dec. 23, on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

Video shows flight crew members trying to hold back a woman who was yelling and apparently striking a passenger who was seated in the plane.

Atlanta police were called to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, where they were told by passengers that a woman had caused a disturbance while in the air, leaving a fellow passengers and Delta employees injured, the police department said in a statement.

Police then detained the unruly passenger, identified as Patricia Cornwall.

Different video tweeted by ATL Uncensored shows Cornwall yelling at a male passenger to put his mask on. At the time, her own mask was sitting on her chin, video showed.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by CNN, the incident unfolded the woman found the aisle from one the bathrooms to her seat blocked by a beverage cart and was told to find any open seat to wait until the cart passes.

She then responded “What am I Rosa Parks?” CNN reported. A male passenger then told her it was an inappropriate comment and they ended up exchanging words before he told her to “sit down Karen.”

She then allegedly hit him in the head with a closed fist.