The Los Angeles Lakers, Anaheim Ducks and L.A. Dodgers are among the 12 sports teams from the Los Angeles and Orange County areas that have donated $450,000 to help people impacted by the Hawaii wildfires, a news release said.

These sports teams also contributed to the donation:

Anaheim Angels

Angel City Football Club

Los Angeles Chargers and Rams

L.A. Galaxy

LAFC

L.A. Kings

Los Angeles Sparks

Celebrities like Oprah, Jason Momoa and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have also been a helping hand to those impacted by the wildfire.

The fast-moving wildfire spread across the island of Maui has burned at least one historic town to the ground, killing at least 110 people.

Many residents are still missing and others have been left with intermittent power and unreliable cellphone service while without necessities since the wildfire sparked one week ago.

Hawaii’s Red Cross branch encourages people to call 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767) and select option 4 to receive assistance in locating a potentially missing family member or friend, according to its website.

Callers should follow the voice prompts and provide as much detail as possible to assist Red Cross agents so they can help you locate your loved one.

More tips about connecting with loved ones affected by the fire can be found here.

People can also donate to various charities to help wildfire victims.