Las Vegas begins to reawaken with lower room prices and smaller crowds

People reach outside their car, waving to onlookers, as members and supporters of Culinary Union 226 caravan down Las Vegas Strip calling attention to casinos to share re-opening plans and enforce strong protections for workers and visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Nevada, on May 12, 2020. (BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

After a forced hibernation that has lasted about two months, the sleeping giant that is Las Vegas is beginning to stir.

About 35 properties, including the Sahara and Treasure Island, will begin accepting reservations May 22, hoping to snare guests eager to get away for Memorial Day weekend. Wynn-Encore is hoping to open May 26, the day after the federal holiday, but that date is subject to change, based on when Gov. Steve Sisolak allows hotel-casinos to reopen.

A very different experience will await in a city that saw 42.5 million visitors last year.

“I would say that it’s going to be quite a diminished experience for the first few weeks, if not several weeks going into July,” said Anthony Curtis, publisher of the Las Vegas Advisor, a newsletter for frequent visitors. Others echo his sentiments.

