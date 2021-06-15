Las Vegas could break record-high temp of 117 degrees this week as heat wave arrives: NWS

An aerial view shows the Las Vegas Strip on May 21, 2020. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sin City may feel like purgatory this week as a heat wave is expected to overtake Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday night for the Las Vegas metro area.

Ashley Nickerson, a meteorologist, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that residents may encounter temperatures that have not been “this hot in 80 years.”

There could be new records set for daytime and nighttime temperatures. The expected high each day this week is anticipated to be 110 or above.

Las Vegas could potentially see temperatures above the city’s all-time heat record of 117 degrees, according to the weather service.

Authorities and the Weather Service are advising people to drink lots of water and stay indoors when possible. Cooling stations have already opened around the region.

In 2013, 30 people died because of heat-related illness when Las Vegas was hit with a week-long heat wave.

Numerous all-time records are in jeopardy this week.

💥🌡️

The state of Nevada's all-time record is 125F set in Laughlin, and the state of Arizona's all-time record is 128F set in Lake Havasu City.



These records have the potential tie or break. How will YOU prepare?#NvWx #AzWx pic.twitter.com/dE1X1tKtV3 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2021

Many records are expected to be broken this week as the #heatwave builds in. The first record to fall was in #Kingman, AZ where the previous record of 102 set in 2000 was broken late this morning. #azwx pic.twitter.com/XAyRcFmOjp — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 14, 2021