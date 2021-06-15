Las Vegas could break record-high temp of 117 degrees this week as heat wave arrives: NWS

An aerial view shows the Las Vegas Strip on May 21, 2020. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sin City may feel like purgatory this week as a heat wave is expected to overtake Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Saturday night for the Las Vegas metro area.

Ashley Nickerson, a meteorologist, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that residents may encounter temperatures that have not been “this hot in 80 years.”

There could be new records set for daytime and nighttime temperatures. The expected high each day this week is anticipated to be 110 or above.

Las Vegas could potentially see temperatures above the city’s all-time heat record of 117 degrees, according to the weather service.

Authorities and the Weather Service are advising people to drink lots of water and stay indoors when possible. Cooling stations have already opened around the region.

In 2013, 30 people died because of heat-related illness when Las Vegas was hit with a week-long heat wave.

