Las Vegas dad dies after being stabbed over 70 times; teen daughter, her boyfriend indicted

A Las Vegas father who authorities say was killed at the hands of his teenage daughter and her boyfriend was stabbed more than 70 times, according to an autopsy report.

The Clark County coroner’s office autopsy, which was made available this week, details numerous wounds inflicted on the body of Daniel Halseth.

The body of Halseth, 45, was found April 9 in his garage.

The autopsy documents 70 “sharp force injuries” on him. Most of them were on his head, neck and torso. His entire body had also been burned.

Investigators say Halseth’s 16-year-old daughter and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, conspired to kill him because he wouldn’t let them date.

Both teens have since been indicted on several charges including murder. They are being held with no bail, online court records show. They are scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Attorneys for both were not immediately available to comment Wednesday.

Halseth is the ex-husband of former Nevada state senator Elizabeth Halseth.