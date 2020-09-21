Las Vegas driver killed in crash while fleeing hit-and-run involving pedestrian: Police

The scene of the fatal crash is seen in a Las Vegas traffic camera. (KLAS)

An SUV driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian died after a getting into a second collision as he allegedly fled the earlier scene, KTLA sister station KLAS in Las Vegas reported.

The first crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday when the driver of a Chevrolet SUV struck a pedestrian in the area of Bonanza Road and Las Vegas Boulevard, then left the scene without stopping to render aid, according to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

Moments later, the driver ran a red light at Bonanza and Martin Luther King Boulevard, resulting in a three-car collision, police said.

The SUV driver, described only as a 45-year-old man, was transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The drivers of the two other vehicles were treated for injuries, according to police.

There was no information released on the pedestrian’s injuries or condition.

The intersection of the second crash scene was closed until around 6 a.m. Monday as police investigated.