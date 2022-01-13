Lay’s unveils chips made with potatoes grown from NFL soil

Lay’s potato chips grew potatoes in fields that were mixed with soil from NFL home grounds to make “the greatest chips in football history.”

The potato chip company has created NFL team-themed bags with chips that were made from the potatoes grown in the fields, calling them “Lay’s Golden Grounds.”

“The limited-edition chips are our way of celebrating fans who stand by their teams through victory, defeat and everything in between,” said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America.

The Lay’s Golden Grounds Sweepstakes begins on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. and ends on Jan. 25. Find eligibility requirements here. Lay’s also launched a YouTube video featuring NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice about the Golden Grounds chips.

To win a limited-edition bag:

Follow Lay’s on Twitter

Respond to the company’s Golden Grounds sweepstakes tweets with a video that shows how much you love your favorite team

Use #LaysGoldenGrounds or #Sweepstakes and the official NFL hashtag for your favorite team in the tweet