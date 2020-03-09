Led Zeppelin did not steal ‘Stairway to Heaven’ riff, 9th Circuit Court of Appeals rules

From left: John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin attend a press conference in London on Sept. 21, 2012. (Credit: Danny Martindale / Getty Images)

A federal appeals court decided Monday that the British rock band Led Zeppelin did not steal of portions of “Stairway to Heaven” from another band.

The ruling, by an 11-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, stemmed from a lawsuit that accused Led Zeppelin of stealing portions of “Stairway to Heaven” from a song called “Taurus,” which was written by Randy Wolfe of the Los Angeles-based band Spirit.

A jury ruled for Zeppelin, deciding the two songs were not substantially similar. A three-judge 9th Circuit panel later threw out the verdict on the grounds the trial judge gave faulty jury instructions.

Led Zeppelin asked a larger panel to reconsider, and Monday’s decision reinstated the verdict.

