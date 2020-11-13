LEGO unveils Colosseum, its largest set ever with over 9,000 pieces

LEGO has unveiled its largest set ever, a recreation of Rome’s most famous landmark, clocking in at a whopping 9,036 pieces.

The new Colosseum set displaces the former record holder, the LEGO® Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon, which “only” had 7,500 pieces.

The set will, however, be cheaper than the Falcon’s $799.99 price tag at $549.99.

The stadium features a recreation of the three distinct stories from the Colosseum, with each story adorned with Doric, Ionic and Corinthian columns. The columns were faithfully recreated in LEGO brick form using a variety of creative building techniques, including decorative volutes that have been created using a LEGO roller skate element turned upside down to create an authentic look, according to LEGO.

“One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum’s monumentality in the LEGO form,” said designer Rok Zgalin Kobe. “I felt that the LEGO model should display a special architectural feature of the original – the rows of columns flanking the arches in different styles. To achieve that, the model is constructed using an effect of vertical exaggeration. The cross-section is therefore far steeper than on the real structure. Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the LEGO model.”

The Colosseum measures over 10.5 inches high, 20.5 inches wide and 23.5 inches deep.

The set will launch on Black Friday, Nov. 27, on LEGO.com and at LEGO Stores. LEGO VIP members who purchase the exclusive model during the Black Friday Cyber Monday weekend will receive a limited-edition gift with purchase, a Roman Chariot, which can be displayed alongside the Colosseum.

