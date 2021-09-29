Lori Loughlin returning to TV for 1st time since college admissions scandal

Actress Lori Loughlin exits the courthouse after facing charges for allegedly conspiring to commit mail fraud and other charges in the college admissions scandal at the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse in Boston on April 3, 2019. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

Former “Fuller House” star Lori Loughlin is returning to acting for the first time since the 2019 college admissions scandal torpedoed her career and sent her to federal prison.

Loughlin will reprise the role of Abigail Stanton in “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas,” a spinoff to the popular Hallmark Channel series “When Calls the Heart.” “When Hope Calls” is returning for a second season on a new network, GAC Family (formerly Great American Country). Loughlin will guest star in the two-part premiere set to air Dec. 18, the network said Wednesday.

The actor was released from prison in December after serving a two-month sentence for her and husband Mossimo Giannulli’s involvement in schemes to get their children into the University of Southern California. She worked out a plea deal to pay a $150,000 fine and perform 100 hours of community service, and is serving two years on probation.

Loughlin last appeared in Season 6 of the Hallmark Channel series, but the network severed ties with Loughlin in March 2019 after she was arrested for her participation in Operation Varsity Blues, which revealed the elaborate scheme aimed at getting students into elite colleges.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.