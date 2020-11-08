Magnitude 3.6 earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows where an earthquake hit in Massachusetts on Nov. 8, 2020.

An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no reports of serious damage.

The earthquake centered a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The USGS at first said the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.0, but it was later downgraded to 3.6.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and into Connecticut.