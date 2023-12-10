A man is accused of stabbing a Panda Express employee and punching another worker over the quality of his food last week. KTLA’s sister station KTVI reports.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged Phillip Person, 33, with felony assault and weapons charges.

Police responded to a Panda Express in Richmond Heights, a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri around 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found a man who works at the restaurant stabbed in the back.

Witnesses told police that the suspect got into an argument with employees over his food and then punched a female employee in the head.

The restaurant’s manager and a male employee were able to get the man outside, where he is accused of stabbing the male employee, according to police. The male employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Officers stopped and arrested the suspect after he drove off in a work truck, authorities said. Investigators said they also took a knife into evidence.