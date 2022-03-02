Man arrested in Las Vegas hookah lounge shooting that killed 1, injured 13

This Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Lee Frank Wilson, 44, following his arrest March 1, 2022, on murder and attempted murder charges in a shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip. The County Coroner’s office said Demetreus Beard, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting early Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

An arrest has been made and more are expected in a weekend shooting that left one man dead and 13 people wounded at a hookah lounge east of the Las Vegas Strip, police said Tuesday.

Lee Frank Wilson, 44, was arrested on a warrant issued Monday and was being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center pending an initial court appearance Wednesday at which a defense lawyer could be appointed to represent him.

In a statement, police called the investigation ongoing in what was described as an exchange of gunfire involving people at a private party early Saturday at Manny’s Glow Ultra Lounge & Restaurant.

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Demetreus Beard, 33, died of multiple gunshot wounds, and police said two people had critical injuries. Authorities have not provided updates about their conditions.

Saturday’s shooting was the largest in Las Vegas since a gunman opened fire from windows of a Las Vegas Strip hotel into a concert crowd in October 2017, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds more. It was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Two more deaths have since been attributed to that shooting, bringing the death toll to 60 people.