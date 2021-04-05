Man charged with killing 10-year-old Phoenix girl in road rage shooting in ICU after jail fight

Summer Brown is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

Authorities say a man charged in the road rage death of a 10-year-old Phoenix girl remains hospitalized after fighting with another inmate.

Maricopa County sheriff’s officials say Josh Gonzalez was still in an intensive care unit Monday following an altercation at the Lower Buckeye Jail.

Sheriff’s spokesman Joaquin Enriquez said it was not known how long Gonzalez would remain hospitalized. He did not give details on his injuries.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting and killing Summer Brown in April 2019. Police say he followed the girl’s family car after her father allegedly cut him off. He approached as the car was in the driveway and opened fire.

The girl’s father was wounded but her mother and sister were uninjured.

Gonzalez, who was 20 at the time, was arrested two days later following the public release of surveillance video.

He has since pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the inmate altercation.