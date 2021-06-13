Man dies after mass shooting in Austin that left 14 wounded

This photo provided by Austin Police Department shows Chief Chacon providing an update on overnight shootings in Austin, Texas, early Saturday, June 12, 2021. Chacon says gunfire erupted in a busy entertainment district downtown early Saturday injuring several. (Austin Police Department via AP)

A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday.

Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting, died Sunday at 12:01 p.m., the Austin Police Department said in a news release that also was confirmed by Lt. Brian Moon.

Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on a street packed with bars and barricaded off from vehicle traffic. He said investigators believe the shooting began as a dispute between two parties.

Chacon said at least one suspect was arrested. The department provided no other details other than to say it is continuing to follow up on leads for a second suspect who is still at large. An investigation is ongoing.

The mass shooting — one of at least three in the U.S. overnight Saturday — sparked panic along 6th Street, a popular nightlife destination in the city that’s home to the University of Texas.