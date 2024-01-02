A 39-year-old surfer has died after a “shark encounter” on the Hawaiian island of Maui officials said.

The incident happened Saturday morning local time at Pa’ia Bay along the Hana Highway.

Ocean safety officers responded to the beach after the surfer, identified as Jason Carter of Ha’iku, sustained serious injuries from the shark encounter, the Maui County Fire Department said in a statement.

He was transported to shore by jet ski and eventually to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The beach was closed for the remainder of the day.

“It’s important to keep these incidents in perspective and to remember that in Hawai‘i the chances of being bitten by a shark are less than one in a million,” the Hawaiian government states on its shark information website.