A 26-year-old Brit named Dru Marshall was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 12 months of community service after attempting to sell what he described as Queen Elizabeth II’s walking stick.

The Englishman made a listing on eBay, claiming he had worked at Buckingham Palace and was in possession of the cane used by Her Majesty the Queen in the final years of her life.

The listing on eBay reached nearly $700 before Marshall got wind that authorities were looking into it.

The item apparently never sold. Metro.co.uk reports he searched for answers on Google for how to delete an eBay listing. Marshall said he regretted it.