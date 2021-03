With just a pair of gloves and a few buckets on hand, a young man has spent nearly 600 days cleaning up Eaton Canyon, picking up trash that hikers and others leave behind.

“When I first started I thought it would take me about two to three weeks to clean up my park, and now I’m on week like 85,” Edgar Mcgregor said.

Wendy Burch reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 7, 2021.

I will continue to pick up here about 2-3 days per week until COVID is over, depending on how much new trash is littered.



Once COVID is over, that'll have to be much more often as hikers flood my park by the thousands. We're on a reservation system rn, so hiker count is limited pic.twitter.com/jxbBpy1qtf — Edgar McGregor (@edgarrmcgregor) March 5, 2021