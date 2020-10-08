Man who camped on private Disney World island in Florida is fined $100

The road to the entrance of Walt Disney World has few cars Monday, March 16, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

An Alabama man arrested for camping out on a shuttered Disney World island has been fined $100 and banned from the Florida theme park for life.

Richard McGuire, 42, pleaded no contest to trespassing under a plea agreement in Orange County, Florida, the Orlando Sentinel reports

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found McGuire on Disney’s abandoned Discovery Island in April.

The man, originally from Mobile, Alabama, said he didn’t hear numerous deputies searching the private island for him and told a deputy he didn’t know it was a restricted area, despite “no trespassing” signs.

Discovery Island had been a zoological park before it was closed in 1999.