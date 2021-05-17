Many experts say to keep masks on, as pushback to CDC ruling intensifies

A growing number of health experts vaccinated against COVID-19 said they’d keep their masks on in public settings as federal officials acknowledged that new relaxed mask recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention needed clarification.

The comments underscore a growing pushback in some quarters over the CDC’s surprise decision to roll back mask mandates last week. Some retailers said they were keeping mask requirements, while others, including Trader Joe’s and Walmart, lifted them.

California officials have yet to release their detailed response to the CDC’s relaxed guidance, although Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday said the federal recommendations had “created some new anxiety for many: that it may be too soon, too much.”

Experts are divided, but many have said it’s better to be on the safe side for now.

