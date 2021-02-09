Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, dies at 76

Founder of the Motown record label Berry Gordy (L), singer from The Supremes Mary Wilson (C) and singer/songwriter Smokey Robinson arrive for the Ryan Gordy Foundation 60 Years of Motown Celebration at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills on November 11, 2019. (Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images)

Mary Wilson, the longest-reigning original Supreme, has died at 76 years old.

Wilson died in Las Vegas, according to her publicist Jay Schwartz. When she died and other details weren’t immediately clear.

Wilson, Diana Ross and Florence Ballard made up the first successful configuration of The Supremes. She stayed with the group until it was officially disbanded by Motown in 1977.

The group’s first No. 1, million-selling song, “Where Did Our Love Go,” was released June 17, 1964.

Berry Gordy, founder of the Motown record label, said in a statement that “The Supremes were always known as the ‘sweethearts of Motown.'”

“Mary, along with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard, came to Motown in the early 1960s,” Gordy said. “After an unprecedented string of No. 1 hits, television and nightclub bookings, they opened doors for themselves, the other Motown acts, and many, many others.”

Gordy added that Wilson “was a trailblazer, a diva and will be deeply missed.”