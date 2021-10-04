Mayor Garcetti in ‘confirmation purgatory’ as Senate GOP slows down Biden’s nominations

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, was named in July as President Biden’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to India.(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Nearly three months after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was picked by President Biden to be U.S. ambassador to India, it is unclear when the Senate might take up his nomination — creating a limbo at City Hall with no end in sight.

The confirmation process for presidential appointments is notoriously slow. At the same time, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and other Senate Republicans have been holding up Biden’s nominees, creating a bottleneck of applications on Capitol Hill.

Max Stier, president and chief executive officer of Partnership for Public Service, a nonprofit that advocates for better governance, likened the nomination process to a “massive traffic jam.”

“If you’re betting right now, Garcetti is going to be in confirmation purgatory for a while,” Stier said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.