McDonald’s to offer free ‘thank you’ breakfast to educators all next week

McDonald’s is thanking teachers, administrators and school staff by giving them free breakfast all next week, KTLA sister station WTAJ in Pennsylvania reports.

“Past or present, we all know an exceptional educator. They inspire and champion the next generation, and over the last year, they have truly stepped up to support their communities, both inside and outside the classroom,” the ubiquitous fast-food chain said in a news release. “That’s why … McDonald’s is making school day mornings a little brighter for educators and showing our appreciation with a free breakfast Thank You Meal.”

The offer is good from Oct. 11 through Oct. 15. School employees can redeem it by visiting their local participating McDonald’s during breakfast hours and showing a valid work ID.

While menus may vary, educators can choose from a breakfast sandwich — an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit or a Sausage Biscuit — and they’ll receive a side of hash browns. They will also be able to pick from a medium hot or iced coffee, or soft drink, according to the release.

The five-day giveaway is McDonald’s “first big national thank you gesture” for teachers, Jennifer “JJ” Healan, the company’s vice president of marketing, brand content and engagement, said in an interview with USA TODAY.

The program was inspired by teacher appreciation events at local restaurants. It’s a follow-up to last year’s “Thank You” meals for first responders, a program that took place as the COVID-19 pandemic began to hit the country, leaving a number of states in complete shutdown.

Approximately 12 million free Thank You Meals were handed out to first responders and healthcare workers, according to McDonald’s.

“We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for all that they’ve been doing and what they do really every day,” Healan said.

The “Thank You Meals” will come in a happy meal box, with a thank you note replacing the toy.