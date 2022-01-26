Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $421 million

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Mega Millions jackpot is creeping closer toward the half-billion-dollar mark.

Friday’s grand prize will be worth an estimated $421 million, making it the 13th largest in the 20-year history of the lottery game, according to a Mega Millions news release. Should someone win, they’d have the chance to opt for a one-time payment of almost $291 million.

The jackpot rolled over again after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s draw. The winning numbers were 3, 12, 38, 53 and 58, and the Mega Ball 1.

It’s been more than three months since someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot; the last time was on Oct. 22 when the grand prize was $108 million.

Since then, 35 tickets have netted their lucky holders a prize of $1 million or more in 17 states, including California. On Tuesday, one sold in Rhode Island matched five numbers and included the Megaplier, so it’s valued at about $3 million, lottery officials said.

The next drawing will be held at 8 p.m. Friday, with ticket sales stopping 15 minutes before that.