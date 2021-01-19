Mega Millions: Winning numbers set to be drawn for $865 million jackpot, 3rd-largest in U.S. history

Blank forms for the Mega Millions lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Already the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed again to an estimated $865 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers will be drawn at 8 p.m. PT.

The jackpot began the day at an $850 million, but increased another $15 million before noon, according to the California Lottery.

A single-winner would have the option to take the entire sum over 30 years or pick a one-time payment of more than $638 million.

Even those who don’t win the top Mega Millions prize on Tuesday will still be vying for other 7-digit amounts. More than 4.6 million tickets won money in last Friday’s drawing, including eight worth at least $1 million, according to a news release on the Mega Millions website. Of those, one ticket was sold in California.

And there will be another chance to win one of the largest jackpots in American history when Powerball is played Wednesday night.

Currently, the jackpot in that game stands at $730 million, marking the first time ever that the top prizes in both games have been above the $700 million mark at the same time.

Neither has had a grand prize winner since mid-September.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot is the largest lottery prize on the line since a lucky woman in South Carolina matched all six numbers to win the $1.537 billion jackpot. She opted to take the lump-sum payment, walking away with a cool $878 million — the biggest lottery payout to a single person ever in the U.S.

That Mega Millions jackpot from October 2018 was just America’s second-largest top prize ever; the biggest of all-time was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot in January 2016 that was split three ways, including a couple who purchased their winning ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills.

Both are played in 45 states plus Washington D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball is also played in Puerto Rico.