Memorial Day travel: 60% more travelers than last year are expected this holiday

Many more Americans are expected to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend compared to last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

More than 37 million people are expected to travel from May 27 through May 31, a 60% increase from last year’s record-low of 23 million travelers, AAA said.

Memorial Day will see nearly 2.5 million Americans boarding planes — nearly six times more than last year.

There’s “pent-up demand” for travel amid growing confidence with more people getting vaccinated against COVID-19, according to AAA’s senior vice president, Paula Twidale.

Also potentially contributing to the confidence is the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest guidance that says fully vaccinated people can travel at low risk to themselves.

While airports will see a major spike in travel, most Memorial Day travelers are expected to take road trips.

Nearly 12 million more Americans are expected to travel by car this holiday than in 2020.

Top road trip destinations include Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

In Los Angeles, AAA expects 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 28 to be the worst time to hit the road due to holiday traffic. The southbound 5 Freeway from Colorado Street to Florence Avenue is anticipated to have the heaviest traffic in the L.A. area.