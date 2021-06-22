Messages of support pour in for Carl Nassib, who became the 1st active NFL player to come out as gay

After Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out as gay, messages of support poured in the football league and from players and teams across the country.

“The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season.”

Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

"Representation & visibility are so important…I will do my best & my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting & compassionate"



Carl, on behalf of the Great State of NV— thank you for your courage and commitment to cultivating acceptance and compassion. We are so proud. https://t.co/4tN9OjpPYy — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 21, 2021

Our union supports Carl and his work with the Trevor Project is proof that he – like our membership – is about making his community and this world a better place not for themselves, but for others. https://t.co/jJImZlEkqc — DeMaurice Smith (@demauricesmith) June 22, 2021

.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.



The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X — NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021

Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021

Congratulations to Carl Nassib! Ball out this season brother!

Happy #Pride — R.K. Russell (@RKRelentless) June 21, 2021

Much love to a member of our NFL family. 💙💚 https://t.co/yMgAo9EPOl — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) June 22, 2021

Good for you Carl.



Glad you feel comfortable enough to share and hopefully someday these types of announcements will no longer be considered breaking news. https://t.co/eevr8cgRay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) June 22, 2021

As long as they helped us win and were great teammates- their sexual preference was never a issue..



We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are…👏🏽 — Warren Moon (@WMoon1) June 22, 2021

Good for you Carl Nassib!! Live your truth brother. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) June 21, 2021

Carl Nassib. Respect ✊🏼 🏳️‍🌈 — Shaun Cody (@ShaunCody95) June 21, 2021

Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ❤️ https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021

