Mexico to close prison famous for 2001 escape of drug lord ‘El Chapo’

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is escorted into a helicopter at Mexico City’s airport on Jan. 8, 2016 following his recapture during an intense military operation in Los Mochis, in Sinaloa State. (Credit: ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

Mexico has announced it will close the “Puente Grande” federal prison made famous by the 2001 escape of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The prison was known for such lax standards that it earned the nickname “Puerta Grande,” or “Big Door.”

The federal Public Safety Department did not give a specific reason for the closure, but said it was part of a modernization effort aimed at ensuring prisoners’ rights and rehabilitation.

The department said Monday all inmates currently at the prison will be transferred to other facilities.

Guzman was serving a 20-year sentence when he escaped the prison on 2001, purportedly in a laundry cart.