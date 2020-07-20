Michigan judge denies release of 15-year-old girl detained for not doing homework

A judge in Michigan who’s under criticism for detaining a 15-year-old girl after she failed to do her schoolwork has denied the teen early release.

The Detroit News reports that Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan said during a hearing Monday that the girl was placed in a juvenile facility because she was a threat to her mother.

ProPublica reported last week that the girl has been in Oakland County’s Children’s Village since mid-May for violating probation in a case involving allegations of assault and theft.

Brennan had cited a “failure to submit to any schoolwork and getting up for school.”