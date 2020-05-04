1  of  2
Breaking News
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva gives an update on the department’s coronavirus pandemic response LAUSD’s upcoming school year will start on Aug. 18, officials say
Live Now
KTLA 5 Morning News

Michigan police probe whether security guard killed at Family Dollar store was shot for refusing entry to customer without mask

Nation/World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

State police are investigating whether a 43-year-old security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without a face mask.

Calvin Munerlyn was fatally shot Friday at the store in Flint. MLive.come reported Monday that his wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, said she was told the shooting happened during an argument over a customer not wearing a mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

State police Lt. Dave Kaiser says police are looking into that as a possible scenario.

The Genesee County prosecutor’s office is planning a Monday afternoon news conference on the shooting.

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter