Michigan police probe whether security guard killed at Family Dollar store was shot for refusing entry to customer without mask

State police are investigating whether a 43-year-old security guard at a Family Dollar store in Michigan was fatally shot because he refused to allow a customer to enter without a face mask.

Calvin Munerlyn was fatally shot Friday at the store in Flint. MLive.come reported Monday that his wife, Latryna Sims-Munerlyn, said she was told the shooting happened during an argument over a customer not wearing a mask to protect against transmission of the coronavirus.

State police Lt. Dave Kaiser says police are looking into that as a possible scenario.

The Genesee County prosecutor’s office is planning a Monday afternoon news conference on the shooting.