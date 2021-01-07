Military to erect 7-foot fence around Capitol after ‘horrible,’ ‘shameful’ day in U.S. history: Official

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

At a news conference Thursday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the military was erecting a 7-foot fence around the Capitol grounds in the wake of the storming of the building by supporters of President Trump.

“Yesterday was a horrible and shameful day in our history,” McCarthy said of the takeover of the Capitol.

Around 6,200 National Guard troops from Washington, D.C., and six states have been mobilized to help police provide security in the capital. All of the military personnel will reach the capital by the weekend, he said.

“These personnel and these security measures will be in place for no less than the next 30 days,” McCarthy said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.